Erie Art Museum holds Second Sundays event filled with family activities

With the colder temperatures and rising COVID-19 cases, one thing families have the opportunity to do is spend time together through painting.

It was a rainy Sunday afternoon which left families to think outside the box for something fun to do.

One place that is one step ahead was the Erie Art Museum which offered fun art activities for people to enjoy inside. This event ended up having a decent crowd size.

10-year-old John Bojarski came to the Erie Art Museum for art painting activities with his pack den and family.

“It’s pretty fun. I like it,” said John Bojarski, Erie Resident.

Bojarski said that painting is not a new hobby for him, in fact he has been holding a brush to paper ever since he was two-years-old.

“Water colors and it can for different things. Like that painting right there can form different things, and it can dry, and it looks pretty nice,” said Bojarski.

The Erie Art Museum gives different opportunities every month for people in the community to enjoy such as print making, tissue paper painting, origami, clay crafting, and more.

“It is just really important to create as much as possible and visit your local institutions like the Erie Art Museum, Children’s Museum. Stop by and see what they are doing. Make sure you can look at the art on the walls and sometimes it can be a breather to see what the local art institutions have,” said Jamie Keim, Graphic Designer for Erie Art Museum.

Families said that this event gives them more time to spend together through painting.

“It just feels so good to sit down and have some time together doing something fun like this. It’s a Sunday afternoon. It is really rainy out at the moment and then going to turn to snow. So I think this year especially come together for a couple of hours,” said Joelyn Bush, Erie Resident.

Families also said that they looked around the art museum after the painting activity.

The Erie Art Museum’s next event similar to this will be on February 13th.

For more information on this event, click here.