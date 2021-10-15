Erie Art Museum hosts Gallery Night for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic

A favorite for art lovers made its return to Erie on Friday night.

The Erie Art Museum hosted its first gallery night since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Folks could stop by several Erie businesses and see local artists’ work on display. These included Radius CoWork. 1020 Collective and the Glass Growers Gallery.

“It’s really nice to have these types of things that are collaborative, that bring in all types of places and really showcase what amazing artistic talent we have in Erie,” said Emily Ernes, owner of Glass Growers Gallery.

“This has always been a really popular event in Erie and we are really excited to try and bring it back here in a safe manner as well as start bringing them back in the future as well, having them even quarterly,” said Eye Dye, Erie Art Museum.

The next Gallery Night is set for February 25th.

