A music series continues at the Erie Art Museum, giving the community a chance to see the art galleries and enjoy local live music.

Thursday’s music series will be a special event as it will be the last time David King’s Time Travel exhibit be displayed, along with displays by “Made By the Lake” woodworkers.

“David King is an original artist and from around Cleveland. His works talk a little bit about how memories have been fading. They’re based off of like old family photographs and film reels,” Marketing Director for the Erie Art Museum, Eric Dye said. “He takes a little portion of them and then draws out a scene around that. So it’s very interesting pieces, very bright and colorful. It’s really great if you haven’t had the chance to come out and see them.”

Doors open at 5 p.m. Visitors can tour the Glass Growers Gallery, The Dollhouse at Pointe Four and Primo Tailoring while enjoying drinks before Shoefly Soul hits the stage from 6 to 8 p.m.

“We also have some artists coming out for our woodworking show “Made By the Lake” they will be here to do a meet and greet with everyone and talk to different people and talk about their process a little bit,” Dye said. “We also have a brand new gallery that that just opened last week called out of many, story of migration features Pittsburgh area photographers.”

Admission is free to museum members; $10 for adults, and $8 for students and seniors.

The next Highmark ART After DARK event will be held Thursday, April 7. Dye said with the events success the music series will continue after April.

It’s not mandatory to RSVP but it will give the museum a head count. To RSVP click here.