Art comes to life in downtown Erie.

The Erie Art Museum hosted its monthly “ART after DARK” event.

Guests had the opportunity to listen to live music as well as view new exhibits at the Art Museum, Glass Growers Gallery, The Dollhouse, and Primo Tailoring.

The Program Manager for the Erie Art Museum says it’s exciting to see people coming together again.

“We worked really hard to keep our doors open the last couple of years and I think it’s really paid off. The staff is really excited that people are actually showing up,” said Jamie Keim, Program Manager at Erie Art Museum,

The final ART after DARK event for the season will take place on April 7, 2022.