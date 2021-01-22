Erie Art Museum names new executive director

The Erie Art Museum has named Laura Domencic as the new executive director.

Domencic’s appointment was unanimously approved by the museum’s Board of Directors. She will begin her role Feb. 8, 2021.

A Pittsburgh native, Domencic most recently worked as an independent arts consultant. For the past three years, she has also directed an artist residency program in Ambialet, France.

She has curated and organized exhibitions, many of which garnered significant critical attention, including Emigration—Immigration—Migration (Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 2018-19), In the Air: Visualizing what we breathe (Pittsburgh Filmmakers Galleries, 2015), and Marcellus Shale Documentary Project (ten-venue traveling exhibition, 2012-16).

“It is an honor for me to be invited to be a part of the Erie Art Museum,” said Domencic. “I look forward to working with the staff and Board to deepen the connection of the museum within community life and to grow its financial resources. The Erie region and the museum have a great synergy, and are catalysts in each other’s growth. The museum has the potential to build dynamic programs that lift up many voices and strengthen its role as a regional cultural destination.”

Pam Masi served as Interim Executive Director since March of 2020.