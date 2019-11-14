Erie Art Museum to hold Deaccession Art Auction

The Erie Art Museum is set to hold their second Deaccession Auction to create more storage space.

Samiar Nefzi reports.

Just like when your closet at home fills up and you need to get rid of items to make space for new things, that is simply what the Erie Art Museum is doing.

Last year, they were able to auction more than 200 items. This year, they were able to more than double that amount with more than 500 items up for auction.

At first glance, the storage space for the art museum looks like a cluttered mess, but thanks to Deaccesssion Auctions, they are able to remove items from the museum and space is slowly becoming available.

Items up for grabs are pieces that are not considered fine art.

Sorting through the 8,500 pieces owned by the museum is Torie Pesta, who has been assembling the list of potential auction items for a year.

“It’s really fascinating to see a lot of these things as a history buff myself. I like seeing these things about Erie history,” said Torie Pesta, Registrar, Erie Art Museum.

You’ll be able to find items like post cards, exhibition posters, and much more.

One piece up for auction is the familiar Good-Time Clock. The museum initially was planning on fixing it up, but it eventually became too much to take on, so now it can soon be part of your own collection.

The unique piece was located at the West Erie Plaza for years. After the remodeling of the plaza, it was decided the interactive art installation would no long be there.

“You would push a lever and a ball barring would go throughout the maze and it would hit a bell and move,” said Pesta.

The piece no longer works, but Pesta says it is still a unique collection.

Executive Director of the Erie Art Museum, Joshua Helmer, adding Deaccession Auctions give the items a chance to live on.

“While it may not necessarily belong to an art museum per say, it’s one of the best ways to put it back out into the community to give people a chance to own a piece of Erie history,” said Joshua Helmer, Executive Director, Erie Art Museum.

If you are interested in bidding on an item, you can check them out in the Ploss Auction based out of Corry. They will be part of the new year auction taking place in January.

Visit https://erieartmuseum.org/museum-collection-old/ for pictures of the items.