As Easter is nearing, a local art teacher is taking the time to share her heritage.

Saturday morning, Tami Hritzay led a class to cover pysanka history while teaching and creating Ukrainian eggs with kids ages 12 and up. Hritzay was inspired by her grandmother years ago to learn step-by-step how to properly make the eggs.

She’s excited to be able to teach younger generations about the history because she says it’s a part of her heritage and it’s dear to her heart.

“It’s nice to be able to rejoice and doing designs like this and to be able to reflect on heritage. You know something, I can’t help but to think about my Ukrainian relatives that are over in Ukraine right now. The suffering that they are going through. At the same time, we have hope for them,” said Tami Hritzay, art teacher and organizer.

If you missed egg decorating, you can take Hritzay’s class next Saturday at the Edinboro YMCA from 10 a.m. until noon.