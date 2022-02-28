Correction: The artist came to America when she was 18.

An Erie Resident and local artist who was born in Ukraine is grappling with the current crisis in her home country.

We spoke with the artist about how she is managing during this difficult time.

This artist said it is frightening to hear about what her friends and family are going through in Ukraine.

Artist and Co-Owner of City Gallery on State Street, Lena Logvina, was born in Ukraine. She left the country when she was 18-years-old.

After living in Erie for 30 years, she still has friends and family living in Ukraine who are now trying to survive.

Many of Logvina’s loved ones are currently living in bomb shelters in or near the City of Kyiv.

“Some of them are staying to fight. Some of them are staying because they have elderly parents and they can’t leave them,” said Lena Logvina, Erie Resident Born in Ukraine.

Logvina said when she facetimes her loved ones she can hear the sound of bombs going off, as well as other acts of warfare in the background.

She said it’s hard to explain what it feels like to know that her friends and family are suffering.

“It’s horrific. Imagine tanks driving in Millcreek or Erie on State Street, or having the Peninsula being blown up and all of our downtown. It’s just so hard to think for some people right now that in this moment it’s reality,” said Logvina.

Logvina said that many of the places from her childhood depicted in her artwork no longer exist.

“I hung this show two days before the war started, and right before the show opened I found out that the area I was painting, the area that was in my memories I was remembering, is completely destroyed now. It’s all gone,” said Logvina.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Logvina said that while she is afraid for her loved ones, the support from the Erie community has been tremendous and is helping her through this difficult time.