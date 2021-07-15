Erie Arts and Culture and EDDC team up for Downtown and Bayfront Sculpture Walk

Erie Arts and Culture is teaming up with the Erie Downtown Development Center displaying art sculptures throughout the downtown area.

The Downtown and Bayfront Sculpture Walk is showcasing 15 sculptures created by artists from all over the country.

On the walk, you can use an interactive map to learn more about each sculpture.

The Executive Director of Erie Arts and Culture says he hopes this will encourage residents and visitors to walk around downtown.

“We hope it promotes downtown and our neighborhoods that surround downtown. We’ve kept the footprint limited to the downtown and the Bayfront because we want all of the pieces to be walkable. You don’t really have to walk more than essentially three blocks to get from one piece to the next.” Said Patrick Fischer.

The sculptures will be displayed downtown from the next two years.

