Erie Arts and Culture announces the launch of the Inaugural Erie Dance Film Festival

The inaugural Erie Dance Film Festival will present a series of films from five Erie teams of filmmakers and dancemakers who collaborated to create and produce films specifically for Dance for Camera.

Erie films will be supplemented by nationally recognized films from the Dance Film Association.

All films revolve around themes inspired by and embracing diversity, equity and inclusion.

This inaugural festival is dedicated to the inspirational work of dance, theatre, and musical artist, arts educator, our colleague, and co-founder, Carla Hughes.

The launching event will take place July 8th at Keller’s, A Modern Magic and Comedy Club. Tickets are now available on the EDFF website at $35 per person or $50 per couple with food and drink available at an additional cost.

All ticket proceeds benefit the 2022 Erie Dance Film Festival.

The doors open at 6:00 PM and screening begins at 7:00 PM.

The films will also be streamed free of charge on July 9th, 10th, and 11th on Facebook, YouTube, and WQLN Passport with required registration for access to the link.

Check the website throughout the summer for dates and times of additional opportunities to view films free of charge in August at the Sunset Drive-In in Waterford, Erie Blues and Jazz Festival at Frontier Park in September, and the Erie Festival of Dance at the Erie Art Museum in October.

Dancemakers include Corinne Dietrich, Angela DiFiore, Shreelina Ghosh, Eden Ihrig, Mariah Johnson, Mackenzie Link, C. Noelle Partusch, Michael Patterson, Solveig Santillano, and Jenna Swartz with filmmakers including Mike Berlin, Eric Dye, John C. Lyons, Jesse Olszewski, Danny Pakulski, Alex Staley and Matthew Torti.

Supporting partners include Community Access Media, Erie Arts and Culture, Erie Blues and Jazz Festival, Erie Dance Consortium, Film Society of Northern Pennsylvania, Grisé Audio Visual, Kellar’s: A Modern Magic and Comedy Club, Iron Empire, and WQLN.

