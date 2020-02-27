Erie Arts and Culture awards more than $150,000 in grant money for Erie region

More than $158,000 in grants for the Erie region was announced today.

Erie Arts and Culture worked with the Pennsylvania Council of the Arts to award two different funding grants, The Project Stream and Program Stream. Within Erie County, 18 programs were awarded more than $95,000 and 18 projects were awarded just under $6,300.

They range from individual artists to organizations so serve Erie, YMCA, Erie City Mission, the artist like Steve Trohosky or groups like Erie Jazz a group who really maybe brings some unknown groups to Erie to just infuse more art relationship in the community.” said Chanel Cook, Erie Arts & Culture.

There are 62 organizations and artists in Erie Arts and Culture’s five-county service region.