Erie Arts and Culture creates emergency financial aid fund

A new fund is now available to help creative and cultural professionals.

Erie Arts and Culture announced Thursday the formation of the Emergency Financial Assistance Fund.

This program is designed to help the professionals who are experiencing a disruption to their income and need of assistance. Anyone who is seeking this financial help can apply up to $500.

“We don’t know how long this social distancing will be required, so $500 might be able to float somebody through the remainder of March. If it extends through April and May, obviously $500 is just a minimal amount, so we are asking if individuals are interested please consider giving to the fund.” said Patrick Fisher, Executive Director of Erie Arts and Culture.

Right now, Erie Arts and Culture has $39,600 in the fund.