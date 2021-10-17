Erie Arts and Culture creates mural at Ruby Schaaf Park

The Erie Arts and Culture created a mural at Ruby Schaaf Park on West 19th Street.

Two artists helped attach the pieces of art to fence along West 19th Street to give people in the community beautiful visuals to look at.

According to the two artists who were putting the mural up, the City of Erie asked the Erie Arts and Culture to create a mural in part of a project that the city has to create a bike path on the street.

“We surveyed the community as well so we asked what theme or what symbols they specifically wanted so that’s why we have this garden,” said Calie Maloney, Artist.

“We are really happy with the range of artwork that we have. We painted some ourselves and we have more than 150 cutouts,” said Sarah Everett, Artist.

There will also be another project that the artists will be focusing on in addition to this.

