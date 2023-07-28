As the Views Festival wrapped up in June, 35 murals have been created across the City of Erie.

This public art was inspired by a United Way initiative that marks the safest routes for children who walk to school.

Erie Arts and Culture set the goal of creating 50 murals across the city in collaboration with the Safe Routes Project.

The executive director said this summer, several mural projects continue and will be complete before the end of August, adding that public art is a way of uplifting communities.

“It’s been wonderful to hear from children that they see themselves in these murals. It’s really important, because they feel like they have a sense of belonging and pride in where they live. And then public art in it’s many forms whether, it’s cultures, murals or even short term temporary public art, that also has an impact in telling stories of communities,” said Anne O’Dell, executive director, Erie Arts and Culture.

