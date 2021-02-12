Erie Arts and Culture to hold final virtual discussion on social change Friday evening

During Black History Month, Erie Arts and Culture is hosting a virtual program that uses literature and film to frame conversations about social change.

The last Zoom discussion of the series is this evening at 6:00 p.m.

One of the facilitators, Abdullah Washington is a poet, activist from Erie as well as the MC of the Blues and Jazz festival each summer.

Washington says these discussions are free and open to the public and focus on the work of well-known Black author, James Baldwin.

He says people tune in to their Zoom conversation each week about the American Dream and who has access to it.

Washington says in previous weeks, they have discussed the life of Malcolm X and tonight’s discussion will host Martin Luther King Jr’s legacy.

“You know, all these figures were controversial, but it was at a time when people felt like society moved forward and took quantum leaps forward, so we talk about their deaths. We certainly talk about their contributions and where we are as a society today. I feel honored to be involved in such a discussion and to invite and welcome everybody in.” Washington said.

To learn more about the meeting and how you can check it out, you can click here.