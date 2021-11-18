Erie Arts and Culture to receive $250k through ARP Funds

The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has selected Erie Arts and Culture for a $250,000 grant from the American Rescue Plan (ARP).

These funds are to help in the nonprofit’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and are a portion of the total amount of $20,200,000 in grants the NEA is giving to 66 local arts agencies nationwide for subgranting.

Erie Arts & Culture plans to use this funding to distribute grants in Erie, Warren, Crawford, Venango, Mercer and Lawrence Counties.

“The NEA’s significant investment in local arts agencies, including Erie Arts & Culture, is a key element in helping the arts and culture sector recover and reopen, while ensuring that that American Rescue Plan funding is distributed equitably,” said Ann Eilers, NEA’s acting chair. “These grants recognize the vital role of local arts agencies and will allow them to help rebuild local economies and contribute to the well-being of our communities.”

65 percent of the funds will be distributed to eligible non-profit cultural organizations to save jobs, fund operations and facilities, purchase health and safety supplies or cover marketing and promotional efforts.

25 percent of the funds will be distributed to individual artists as stipends to lead demonstrations or workshops around their arts disciplines and practices in either academic or community settings.

Erie Arts & Culture plans to give at least 50 percent of these grants to organizations and artists who identify as black, indigenous or as a person of color (BIPOC), or those who serve historically under-resourced communities.

“This federal grant allows us to prioritize providing direct financial support to organizations that have historically had limited access to grant-allocated operational funding,” said Patrick Fisher, the executive director of Erie Arts and Culture. “The grant will also allow us to put artists to work in our communities, building their capacity to serve as educators, leaders, and creative catalysts. We are thrilled to have the NEA supporting our efforts to make grantmaking in the arts more equitable, inclusive, and accessible.”

For more information on the NEA’s ARP grants, including the full list of local arts agencies receiving funding, click HERE.

