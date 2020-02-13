Erie Arts & Culture announces new contemporary arts residency program funded through the Erie Community Foundation

Erie Arts & Culture announced today the establishment of a new contemporary arts residency program designed to bring in different artists.

Erie Arts & Culture Executive Director, Patrick Fisher, says they will partner will Long Road projects, a Florida based nonprofit arts organization, and are planning to launch the new initiative sometime in the first quarter of 2020.

“The initiative is part of a larger ongoing effort by Erie Arts & Culture to advance artistic practices that are globally informed, socially responsible and process driven,” said Patrick Fisher, Executive Director, Erie Arts & Culture.

Erie Arts & Culture says the residency program is by invitation only and will last two to four weeks. The program will allow for seven residency’s in Erie.

During the residency, artists will be given opportunities to examine the region’s built and natural environment, interact with local industries, engage with the cultural sector, meet residents and access educational institutions. Each residency will include deliverables to the community, including exhibitions of work, open studio hours, master classes and public lectures.

“It’s a great representation of cross pollination. We are bringing ideas that are outside of Erie into Erie and likewise taking things here in Erie and are bringing it outwards,” said Fisher.

The program is made possible through a privately funded grant from the Erie Community Foundation.