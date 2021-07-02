Erie Arts & Culture announces new guidelines for Emergency Assistance Fund

Erie Arts & Culture announced Friday new guidelines for the Emergency Financial Assistance Fund.

With the Emergency Financial Assistance Fund, creative and cultural professionals, including artists of all disciplines, who have experienced a disruption to their income stream can request up to $500 in assistance.

These funds are critical to ensuring that creative and cultural workers in Erie receive the support that they need – particularly when many have already been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. With the newly expanded guidelines, these individuals will have greater opportunity to receive financial support to help them recover from unforeseen circumstances Laurel Mitchell, Director of Public Impact

Creative and cultural workers residing in Erie County are welcome to apply for funding if they can demonstrate income loss due to the following:

Theft, fire, flood, accident, or other unforeseen circumstances that impact the ability to create work

Personal illness or illness of a dependent

Cancelled events or exhibitions

Loss of revenue due to shut down orders or capacity limits

Travel restrictions

Furloughs

Applications for this month are open from July 1st to July 21st.

Click here to learn more information on the Emergency Financial Fund.

