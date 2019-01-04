Erie Arts & Culture awarded grant money
Erie Arts & Culture awarded grant money for new initiative aimed at creating new horizons.
The nonprofit organization announcing a Shaping Tomorrow grant from the Erie Community Foundation worth $250,000. The grant money will be used for a new initiative called "New Horizons". The initiative would allow arts and culture to be more widely accessible to Erie County residents. The main focus is downtown Erie neighborhoods.
One of the goals is to integrate arts and culture into libraries, public parks and revitalization projects throughout Erie.
