Local artists received more than $80,000 in support from American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding.

A federal grant from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) will go towards supporting artists and small nonprofit arts organizations.

Twenty-eight awards were given to artists and organizations across Erie Arts & Culture’s six-county service areas.

Erie Arts & Culture will re-grant these funds through the National Endowment for the Arts.

Artists can then use these funds for community-based workshops and presentations.

“We’re really excited about these grants. Erie Arts & Culture was only two local arts agencies in the state of Pennsylvania to be able to regrant these ARP funds and only one of 66 local arts agencies in the country to be able to do this. We’re really grateful to the NEA and to the City of Erie,” said Ethan Hayden, program officer of arts, Erie Arts and Culture.