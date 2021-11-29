Erie Arts & Culture to support local entrepreneurs with two new programs

On Monday, Erie Arts & Culture announced two new grant programs are now available to support both creatives and non-profit organizations across the commonwealth.

The Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program matches eligible entrepreneurs with free small business consulting services and financial resources, ranging from $500 to $2,000, to help them grow their businesses and revenue.

Entry to Program Stream offers ongoing, unrestricted funding for small arts organizations and programs. The grant provides general operating support to pay expenses for staffing, business functions and programming as well as strengthening the business itself and its future.

“Erie Arts & Culture strongly believes that creative entrepreneurs are leaders of positive change and critical economic growth for their communities,” said Laurel Mitchell, Director of Public Impact for Erie Arts & Culture. “Furthermore, we believe that access to general operating support helps to pave the way for success and growth for the smaller non-profit organizations within our region.Through the support of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, we are thrilled to have new ways to aid creatives and non-profits as they launch and build their businesses.”

Erie Arts & Culture began accepting applications for both programs on Monday. Applications for Entry to Program Stream will be accepted until Feb. 15, 2022. Applications for the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program will be accepted on a rolling basis.

The first funding decisions will be made in April 2022 and on a quarterly basis afterward. Virtual information sessions will be held in the coming weeks to address questions around both of these programs.

For more information about the Creative Entrepreneur Accelerator Program, click HERE.

For more information about the Entry to Program Stream, click HERE.

