Several Erie arts organizations are loosening some of their COVID-19 guidelines as COVID case numbers are declining in the region.

We spoke with the directors about their plans for the spring performances.

Several organizations are dropping the masking requirement so that the community can enjoy events the way they used to before the pandemic.

There’s an updated masking policy for performing arts and cultural organizations in Erie.

Seven organizations are following CDC guidelines. This means that masks are recommended but no longer required for performances starting on April 1.

The executive director of the Erie Playhouse said they look forward to the community enjoying the shows this spring.

“As the COVID numbers continue to drop in Erie County, we’re really hoping that more people feel comfortable coming out and enjoying the shows. We have a new season coming up that we’ve announced with some larger shows and we’re really trying to get back to what we’re able to produce before the pandemic,” said Kate Neubert-Lechner, Executive Director of the Erie Playhouse.

The executive director of the Erie Philharmonic said that they are dropping their masking requirements as well.

“By switching to recommend but still keeping the vaccination mandate in place, it sort of lets everybody come with still a sense of safety that we’re starting to follow the trends and get a little more relaxed, but you know everyone around you has a negative test or is vaccinated,” said Steve Weiser, Executive Director of the Erie Philharmonic.

The Jefferson Educational Society also has a variety of upcoming events, including a guest speaker on April 1.

The vice president of operations said that they are excited to announce their spring courses.

“We really hope because of these new masking changes it’ll encourage more people to come out to our lectures, to some of our presentations, and we hope to get back to some of our numbers from 2019,” said Jacob Bartko, Vice President of Operations at Jefferson Educational Society.