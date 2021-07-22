Erie attorney Agresti suspended three years for misconduct

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court approved a three-year suspension for Erie attorney David Agresti.

An investigation by the disciplinary board of the Supreme Court focused on three allegations of misconduct in 2019.

One case involved a $50,000 retainer Agresti placed in a personal account instead of the required trust account. According to the disciplinary board, he used the money for personal expenses, including high school tuition and a $23,000 boat.

Agresti also has to pay the cost of the investigation.

