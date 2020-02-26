Erie attorney charged with forgery and theft

Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges against an Erie attorney for forgery and theft.

31-year-old Robert Barbato Jr. has been charged with five counts of forgery, one count of theft by deception, four counts of theft by failure to make a required disposition of funds received, and two counts of criminal attempt theft by unlawful taking.

The felony charges come after state police discovered that Barbato alleged collected various settlement-type checks for his clients and failed to forward the required amounts.

He is also accused of forging a court order document and two letters from the U.S. Department of Labor.

Lastly, he is accused of attempting to deposit two fraudulent $10,000 checks from a closed former client’s checking account. Both checks were denied.

According to state police, the total theft he is accused of is $270,595. The total attempted theft he is accused of is $20,000. The incidents occurred from January 2014 until January 2020.

There are six victims listed in the case, along with the Erie County Court system.

Barbato was released on an unsecured bond.