Attorney Ian Murray, who has been a member of the Pennsylvania State Democratic Committee for several decades, is now retiring.

Murray is stepping down from politics. He said he encouraged a younger generation to get involved.

Murray said he believes he and other leaders gave the Erie County Democratic Party a voice, not just in Erie but across the commonwealth.

He has been part of the Executive Committee of the Erie County Democratic Party since the 1980s. He said now is the time to allow younger leaders with new ideas to hold political positions.

Murray said he hopes future Democratic Committee members focus on issues including the environment, living wages, affordable housing and education.

“If the Democratic Party sticks to those issues, articulate them in a way that connects with the voting public, the Democratic Party has a great chance for the future. If we fail to do that, we’re going to keep losing significant ground to the sort of Republican Party as we see it today,” said Ian Murray, Attorney.

Murray added he believes, before the 80’s, the Democratic Committee was controlled by elected officials. He said he was part of a transitional moment for the party.