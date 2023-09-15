As of right now, the United Auto Workers strike has not made a huge difference for one local car dealership and they don’t anticipate it will any time soon.

That’s according to Matt Clark, the general manager of Humes Chrysler Jeep Dodge & Ram in Waterford. Over the last several months, he told us they have increased their inventory and seem to be well stocked.

The dealership is coming up with new strategies, just in case the strike goes longer than expected.

“We’ve got over 300 new vehicles on the ground, and I think there’s probably 100 more that are built and will be shipping. Hopefully shipping continues, and that seems to be. So we don’t anticipate it making a difference at all in the short term. Now if it goes on for several months, then yes, that’s going to be a fair interruption,” said Matt Clark, general manager of Humes Chrysler Jeep Dodge & Ram.