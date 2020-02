The annual Erie Auto Show wrapped up this weekend.

More than 160 vehicles were showcased at the Bayfront Convention Center, making this a great opportunity for interested shoppers to find that new dream car.

The four-day show was sponsored by the Automobile Association of Erie County, which featured 26 dealerships.

“It’s been pretty good. There’s a lot of new cars and different things here. Lots of different vendors.” said Anthony Tessari.

YourErie.com was a proud sponsor of this year’s event