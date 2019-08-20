Erie awarded one million dollars to help clean up lead hazards in homes

One million dollars was awarded to the city of Erie to help with cleaning up lead hazards in public housing.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development made this announcement earlier today, after also announcing the 28 million dollars being awarded across the country.

According to the Executive Director of the Housing Authority, with this money they will be able to go in and remove lead from any of the houses where it has been identified.

The area that they will target for this is Harbor Homes, which is located on Buffalo Road.

“We are very impressed with the way the Erie community has come together. Democrats and Republicans able to sit down and recognize what the problems are, and actually work together to create a much better environment for everybody,” said Ben Carson, Secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The removal of the paint is expected to help better the health of children five and younger.