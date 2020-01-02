Breaking News
Erie Axe Throwing open for business at Quaker Steak & Lube

Erie has hit the bullseye with its newest entertainment facility.

Scott Enterprises is opening Erie Axe Throwing at Quaker Steak & Lube on upper Peach Street today.

The new establishment features several axe throwing lanes with a full service bar and food. Axe masters are on hand to teach the art (and safety) of axe throwing to beginners.

First time axe thrower says it’s a great experience for everyone.

“It’s really different, because it’s nothing like I’ve ever done before, especially to get all the friends and family together and to enjoy this is a really cool experience,” said Nick Scott, Erie.

Erie Axe Throwing is open year round Thursdays through Sundays.

