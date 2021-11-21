Erie band featured in Sunday’s Kids Rock For Kids livestream concert

A local band is rocking out all for a good cause.

Erie band Swimming With Clothes On was part of the Kids Rock for Kids livestream concert.

More than 20 bands from across the country and around the world took part in this event.

Kids Rock for Kids has been an official charity since 2020 and have raised around $25,000 for children in need.

This year’s donation will be going to UNICEF’s vaccination initiatives worldwide.

