Erie band to be featured in Sunday’s Kids Rock For Kids livestream concert

A local band is one of 20 youth and teen bands from across the country and around the world that are rocking out for a good cause.

Erie band Swimming With Clothes On will be part of the Kids Rock for Kids livestream concert.

Kids Rock for Kids is a non-profit organization where exceptional teen musicians perform to raise money for children-related charities. On Sunday, the organization will be showcasing 20 international youth bands from Kenya to Bogota to Erie.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kids Rock for Kids have moved to all virtual performances, opening up the bill to ridiculously talented teen bands from across the globe.

The event is set to take place on Sunday, March 7th at 8:00 p.m. and you can check it out by clicking here.