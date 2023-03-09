The East Side Renaissance and Erie Bank have big plans for Parade Street that are expected to help future generations.

Plans for a new community banking office and financial education center. This is all part of East Side Renaissance’s effort to revitalize the neighborhood.

“We have been working on this for several years with them through relationships and an understanding of not just a bank, but a literacy component of banking in this community that has been underserved,” said Matthew Harris, East Side Renaissance co-founder.

Harris also said the area has been a banking desert for several years.

“This is one piece of the East Side Renaissance vision of once again not just a bank, but a financial institution improving credit, debit, understanding positive banking, whether commercial or individual, and those things are just lacking here,” Harris added.

Officials with the Erie Bank said they are excited to continue to invest in the Erie community and support what the East Side Renaissance promises for the future economic success of Erie and the Parade Street corridor.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“We are excited to bring these resources here to help people meet their financial goals and help create generational wealth and those kinds of things,” said Katie Jones, Erie Bank.

The next step is to create a community council on what they would like to see in the facility. There is no set date right now for construction.