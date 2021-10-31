Erie Bank Sports Park holds Reptile Expo

The Reptile Expo was held at the Erie Bank Sports Park earlier on October 31st with the theme of Halloween.

The vendors at the event decorated their stations in a Halloween theme and even handed out candy.

The expo opened at 9 a.m. and ended at 3 p.m. Admission was $6, but children ages four and under got in for free.

This expo has many different reptiles from snakes, frogs, alligators, and more. You could also purchase some of these reptiles and take them home.

“This is great for the community. It’s a rainy day and a good way to start off trick or treating to come in here before you go out to the neighborhoods tonight,” said Trisha Volz, Erie Reptile Expo.

The next event is on November 14th in Cheswick, Pennsylvania at the Harmar House.

