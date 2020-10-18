Erie Bank Sports Park holds weekend lacrosse tournament

A lacrosse tournament was held on Saturday October 17th at Erie Bank Sportspark with safety in mind.

Laxbash Tournaments hosted the event that they called Boo Bank.

The tournament featured boys and girls teams ranging from under ten through varsity teams.

Tournament directors implemented a return to play guide that explained safety measures and regulations including mask wearing and social distancing guidelines.

Around 50 teams from the region attended the tournament with games spread out for Saturday and Sunday.

“Losing the spring was huge. I think more so than anything right now people are just wanting to do things and feel a little bit of normalcy. So us being able to be fortunate enough to offer an opportunity to do that I think kids just want to get out and play,” said Nick Stenson, Director of Sales for Laxbash.

The director of sales for Laxbash said that for high school kids the tournament is an opportunity for them to get recruited and gain some exposure to colleges that are able to recruit right now.