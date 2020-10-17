Erie Bank Sports Park holds weekend lacrosse tournament

A lacrosse tournament took place at the Erie Bank Sports Park this weekend.

Lax Bash Tournament hosted the event which they called Boo Bank.

The tournament featured boys and girls ranging from under ten through varsity teams.

Tournament directors implemented return to play guide that explained safety measures and regulations including mask wearing and social distancing guidelines.

Around 50 teams from the region attended the tournament with games spread out today and tomorrow.

“Losing the spring was huge. I think more so than anything right now people are just wanting to do things and feel a little bit of normalcy. So us being able to be fortunate enough to offer an opportunity to do that I think kids just want to get out and play,” said Nick Stenson, Director of Sales for Lax Bash.

Stenson said that for high school kids the tournament is an opportunity for them to get recruited and gain some exposure to colleges that are able to recruit right now.