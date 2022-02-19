Erie Bank Sports Park hosts 2022 Sarah Backstrom Memorial Hockey Tournament

Numerous hockey teams battled on the ice of Erie Bank Sports Park on February 19th for the 2022 Sarah Backstrom Memorial Tournament.

Here is more on the journey that the athletes took to compete in the tournament, as well as what those in attendance enjoyed about the game.

Hockey fans filled the Erie Bank Sports Park to show support for the teams as they raced against the clock to win the big title.

The 2022 Sarah Backstrom Hockey Tournament is one of the largest running hockey tournaments in the nation and in Canada.

The all-girls hockey teams took the ice to showcase their talents and compete for a victory in order to advance to the next game.

“It feels really good. We tied a game yesterday and won, so I feel really good going out today,” said Isabella Mayorga, Athelete.

The teams train continuously leading up to the tournament to ensure they can compete to the best of their ability.

“Work hard, put in the extra work. Like our team we run a mile every week to get our stamina up, and our strength up,” said Reagan Amposca, Athlete.

Fans in attendance recalled aspects they enjoyed the most while watching their favorite athletes.

“She’s really enjoying it and I love seeing her with the puck and shooting and stuff,” said Carly Rinieri, Relative of Athlete.

Those in attendance also shared what it meant to watch their favorite place take to the ice.

“I love seeing her really try her best. She actually just broke her arm so this is like her playing game in like a long time ago. So it’s really fun seeing her try and stuff, and have fun, have a great time,” said Rinieri.

The teams participating in the tournament are looking to advance on and ultimately win it all at the big game in March.