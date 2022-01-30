Erie Bank Sports Park hosts Erie Reptile Expo

The Erie Bank Sports Park hosted the first Erie Reptile Expo of the year.

Here is more on the expo and what reptiles were there.

Reptiles were the main attraction of the Erie Bank Sports Park. Organizers and patrons shared the most popular reptile people purchased ands which reptiles they prefer.

Pythons, crested geckos, and dart frogs are some of the many reptiles at the Erie Reptile Expo.

Reptile enthusiasts gathered to share reptile knowledge to customers hoping to send them home with a new pet.

“Every month we book vendors. They come in, they breed reptiles, amphibians, turtles, and they bring them in to sell them. Plus we have all the housing needs for them, all the feeders frozen, live bugs, everything you could need to go with your reptiles,” said Trisha Volz, Erie Reptile Expo Owner.

The reptile expos are held once evert month with the most popular purchase being the axolotls.

Axolotls are now going extinct, but an effort is being made to save them after games like Minecraft and Adoptme raised awareness.

“I have to teach them how they have to cycle their tanks and how they have to take care of axolotls. A lot of kids are actually interested in learning how to take care of them properly so they’re constantly calling me and asking questions,” said Tina Heckman, Axolotl Enthusiast.

Those that frequently attend reptile expos find them to be very beneficial to learn more about the reptiles here. Some of these attendees even enjoy turtles, while others enjoy snakes.

“We’re really big into snakes. We have seven, this is number seven. This is our albino caramel ball python. We’ve been kind of collecting snakes the last year,” said Megan Yamamoto, Customer of Erie Reptile Expo.

Yamamoto would like to change the way snakes are perceived by the public.

“Ending the stigma of like snakes being scary because it’s not that bad. I went from being absolutely petrified to being obsessed in like a week. So it’s a lot of fun,” said Yamamoto.

The next reptile expo will be held on February 27th at the Erie Banks Sports Park.