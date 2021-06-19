Erie Bank Sports Park hosts Spikeball Grand Slam Tournament

The first ever Spikeball Grand Slam Tournament is happening here in Erie.

The Erie Sports Commission welcoming the Spikeball Roundnet Association at Erie Bank Sports Park.

The tournament will feature over 200 players from around the world and the country in a variety of divisions including some local teams.

Spike Ball is the fastest growing sport with more than 20 million players world wide.

“I think because it’s so easy to pick it up and start going, but there’s also really nuances too, it doesn’t get old quick and there’s lots of levels. There’s lots of different things to achieve once you get hooked on it,” said Jack Scott, Head Sport Development for Spike Ball.

The tournament began at 9 a.m. this morning and is free to watch. There will also be concession food available at this event.

