Erie-based JTM Foods celebrates National Pie Day

Did you know Erie is home to a snack based company that produces 300 million pies a year?

JET 24 Action News’ Samiar Nefzi ventures into Erie’s JTM Foods for this National Pie Day.

From the second you walk into JTM Foods, it’s hard to not notice the wide variety of pies. With more than 30 types of fillings, there is bound to be one even for the pickiest eater. It starts out like any baked good — a solid dough, cooked filling and then baked. From there, the pie is sent to one of the cooling towers after being glazed.

“It’s a 24-hour operation, seven days or six days of the week depending on the seasonality. We’re pretty much going strong. It’s an 80,000 square foot facility and highly automated that is always cranking out pies.” said Monty Pooley, President and CEO of JTM Foods.

On average, about a million pies are baked a day. With anywhere from two to ten different flavored pies being created. JTM Foods employs nearly 250 Erie residents. One resident, Sharon Combest, a shift manager at JTM, has been with the company for five years, starting out as a temp.

“I went from a temp to a JTM employee, from a supervisor and now I’m a manager of the whole shop.” Combest said.

Along with the traditional JJ’s Bakery Pies, the company also bakes for other major chains like Hostess. Next time, you are eating a JJ’s Bakery pie, remember that it was made right here in Erie, PA