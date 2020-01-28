Erie basketball community reacts to Kobe Bryant’s death

An NBA icon gone too soon.

The Erie basketball community continues to mourn the death of Laker’s Guard Kobe Bryant.

Many look to continue to keep his memory alive, especially the younger generation of basketball players that look up to Bryant.

Mason Inman, 9th Grade McDowell student says, “I was waiting to see a reliable source for it and when it came I just couldn’t believe it. I was so sad, I grew up watching him as a kid. I have all of his jerseys.”

The five time NBA champion leaves a legacy after being tragically killed in a helicopter crash.

Among the eight others killed was Gianna Bryant, Kobe’s daughter and a rising basketball player.

Many fans remembering Bryant as a father figure and more than an ex-basketball star.

Bill Page, an Erie resident says, “He had a second act as a father, mentoring kids and coaching. He was really doing great thins in the community.”

On the professional level, the tragedy is also being felt by Erie BayHawks players that look up to Bryant’s accomplishments.

Matt Breese, President of the Erie BayHawks says, “It affected all of us here, it’s really a tough one to take, it just makes you stop and appreciate everything else in life.”



