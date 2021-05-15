Erie Bayfront on the wake of securing a Perry class frigate

The Erie Bayfront is on the wake of securing a Perry class frigate permanently moored in Presque Isle Bay off of Dobbins Landing.

The Navy Ship originally eyed for what’s being called the Oliver Hazard Perry Shipyard, is the former USS Kauffman.

However, after an inspection, the US Navy determined it was unsustainable for this project. Now the USS Halyburton is under consideration to take its place.

A local maritime expert told us how exciting it is to have more boats along the Bayfront.

“And what’s happening is as more and more attractions come to the Bayfront, in theory will be known, and can be known as a designation to go out on the water and experience things that have to do with you know being on the bay or you know the maritime in general,” said Capt. William Sabitini, Maritime Expert.