Erie BayHawks announce dance team auditions for 2019/2020 season

The Erie BayHawks, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans Basketball Club, will be hosting its annual dance team auditions for the 2019/2020 season.

Auditions will be led by head coach Rachel Gorski with registration beginning at 2:30 p.m. Auditions will be held on Saturday, September 7 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, September 8 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the LECOM Medical Fitness and Wellness Center. All participants must attend both dates.

Interested candidates must be at least 18 years of age and willing to commit to performing at all 24 of the BayHawks home games during the 2019/2020 season, including home postseason contests. More information and registration forms can be found on the BayHawks website, ErieBayHawks.com.

BayHawks dancers have gone on to join other professional teams such as the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots and Washington Redskins.