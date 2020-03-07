Erie Bayhawks react to the impact of the Coronavirus on sporting events

The Erie Bayhawks have reacted to the impact of the Coronavirus on sporting events.

This comes after the Italian government mandated the country’s sporting events be held without fans due to the fear of the Coronavirus being present and spreading.

Bayhawks Team President Matt Bresee stated that here in Erie the team is working with the league, the CDC and event staff to keep all parties safe. Those parties include fans, event staff and players.

Fans who attended the game Friday night against the Greenboro Swarm said the virus would not keep them home.

“No, not nervous. The biggest thing is that you have to wash your hands and be sure not to shake and hug a lot of people,” said Thomas Lee, a fan attending the Bayhawks game.

Another fan Mike Rouse said that the flu has impacted more people than the Coronavirus so it seems to be nothing new in his opinion.