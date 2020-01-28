Erie Bayhawks to return as “Erie Pepperoni Balls” for Saturday home game

The Erie BayHawks will return as the “Erie Pepperoni Balls” for their home game on Saturday against the Delaware Blue Coats. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.

The team will red uniforms adorned with the Pepperoni Balls logo. The logo features an animated pepperoni ball with eyes, arms, legs and tongue made of pepperoni, holding a basketball in his left hand.

The Pepperoni Ball uniforms will be auctioned during the game, with all proceeds benefiting the United Way of Erie County’s Imagination Library.

Pepperoni Balls will also be sold at the Erie Insurance Arena concession stands for $1.

To learn more about the Erie Pepperoni Balls and to purchase T-shirts, you can check out their website right here.