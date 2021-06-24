Erie beaches land on Reader’s Digest Cheap Beach Destinations list

Erie’s beaches have made national news., landing on Reader’s Digest Cheap Beach Destinations list.

The magazine listed Erie as a great destination for singles, couples, or families, offering diversity and affordability.

The family-oriented magazine also pointing out some of the attractions such as Waldameer Park and Water World and the Erie Zoo, but also mentioning the local wineries and area museums.

Reviewers for the magazine going on to say that regardless of which type of vacation you are taking, Presque Isle State Park is a must for your-to-do list.

