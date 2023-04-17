Erie takes the top spot in the nation where homes are selling faster than they were last year, according to a study done by Realtor.com.

The study reports that homes in Erie are selling two weeks faster than this time last year. In 2022, real estate in Erie was spending 71 days on market — that’s almost twice the national median figure.

Local realtor Marsha Marsh said most of the homes in the area are in the $170,000 to $225,000 range. However in other markets, like Pittsburgh and Cleveland, it’s much higher.

“And with the interest rates where they are, people probably have a 2% interest rate and are not thinking, ‘well I’m going to sell and take a five to six to seven percent interest rate.’ So our price points are low enough that people are buying — maybe first-time home buyers — and the interest rate has not really affected our market much,” said Marsha Marsh, Marsha Marsh Real Estate Services.

According to the survey, the top five cities on the list are in the rust belt and Midwest, where homes are mostly cheaper. This includes Traverse City, Michigan, and Youngstown, Ohio.