We’re learning more tonight about the closure of Erie’s Bed Bath & Beyond store on upper Peach Street in Erie.

The company sent us a statement, saying in part, “While the decision to close a store is always a difficult one, Bed Bath & Beyond looks forward to serving area customers online at bedbathandbeyond.com and our mobile app.”

The statement did not address when the store would be closing, but two store employees told us it would be sometime in December or when inventory is all sold.

The company sent an email to customers on Thursday announcing the closure.

In the email announcing the closure, the store announced “new reductions of 20 to 40% off items” in every department, as “everything must go.” The email also noted there will be “no returns or exchanges on items purchased on or after October 13,” which was last Thursday.