Erie Blues and Jazz Festival returns this weekend

The 29th annual Erie Blues and Jazz Festival, presented by Highmark and AHN St. Vincent, will return this Friday through Sunday, Sept. 24-26.

After televising the 2020 event with no audience, people are welcome to attend in-person at Frontier Park this year.

The festival will kick off with live dance performance and the first ever Erie Dance Film Festival on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Free live music from such artists as House of Rhythm, King Solomon Hicks Band, Chris Dempsey Group, Kahil El’Zabar’s Quartet and more will play throughout the weekend from 1:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday and 2-8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, click HERE.

