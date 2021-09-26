Erie Blues and Jazz Festival wraps up at Frontier Park

Sunday September 26th was the last day for the Erie Jazz and Blues Festival at Frontier Park.

The festival began on Friday through Sunday with a mainstage lineup of Blues and Jazz bands.

The event on Sunday began at 2 p.m. with the Squonk Hand to Hand performance and three other groups.

The events also included visual arts, dances and poetry throughout Frontier Park.

“It’s been a tough year to come back and be in the park again but it’s with the support of the community that this happens, so we are really thankful for everyone coming out to support,” said Amanda Brownsissem, Board Member at Erie Blues and Jazz Festival.

The event concluded with a live performance from Kahil El Zabars Quartet that ended at 8:30 p.m.

