(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Calling all mountain bikers! The DCNR and their educators have teamed up with the Lake Erie Trail Cooperative and Northern Allegany Mountain Bike Association to host a mountain bike adventure at Erie Bluffs State Park.

The event is set to take place Saturday, May 13 at 12 p.m., is open to all ages and free of charge! Participants will meet in the Erie Bluffs main parking lot.

Participants will get to explore the Erie Bluffs trails and will receive instructions on safety, rules of the trail, bike maintenance, and two interpretive stops by the DCNR educators along the trail.

According the the DCNR website, when registering, participants will be able to identify the level of experience they have with mountain biking as either beginner, moderate or advanced. Beginners will be a four-mile loop, moderate a six-mile loop, and advanced an eight-mile loop.

Participants are asked to dress for the weather, bring proper footwear and bring their own mountain bike but one can be provided on a first come, first served basis for those that do not own one.

Light snacks and water will also be provided by the Lake Erie Trail Cooperative Group.

For more information and to register for the event, check out the DCNR website.